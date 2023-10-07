Family Escapes Burning Car Accident

In a fortunate turn of events, a Douglas county farmer’s family narrowly escaped injury in a serious car accident. Peter Kipe, his wife, their four children, Kipe’s mother, and his two nephews were traveling from their farm home in Bardon avenue towards Solon Springs when the incident occurred.

While traveling along county trunk “N,” which was a detour for United States highway No. 53, Kipe lost control of the vehicle as it skidded on loose gravel around a curve. The car veered off the road and plummeted over a five-foot embankment, landing on the radiator. For a few terrifying seconds, the car precariously balanced before tipping over onto its top.

Kipe desperately tried to free himself and right the car, but his efforts were in vain as the other occupants were sprawled all over him. To their horror, the car burst into flames, forcing Kipe to abandon his attempts. He managed to release himself and swiftly pulled his family members out of the burning vehicle. Fortunately, everyone escaped unharmed just moments before the car was completely engulfed in flames.

It is a miraculous stroke of luck that no one was injured in this accident. The cause of the accident was the loose gravel on the road, which caused the car to skid and lose control. The car was unable to regain stability and eventually flipped over, resulting in the fire.

It is a reminder of the importance of caution while driving, especially on unfamiliar or hazardous roads. The Kipe family is grateful to have escaped harm and will undoubtedly be more vigilant in the future.

Sources:

– Superior Telegram