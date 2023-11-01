Douglas County Implements Fiscal Plan to Support County Operations in 2024

Local property owners in Douglas County are set to contribute $18.92 million in property taxes to support county services as part of a $67 million plan for county operations in 2024. The budget, approved the Douglas County Board, aims to address the county’s priorities, achieve a balanced operating budget, and accommodate future needs. The plan also includes an increase of 2.5% in the pay grid for county employees.

In response to a decline in the timber market, the county will reduce funding from the Forestry Department $500,000 in 2024. Timber sales have been instrumental in balancing the county’s budget in recent years due to the link between tax levy increases and net new construction. Despite maintaining a net new construction rate of 1.15%, the county received additional revenue from state-shared revenue, thanks to a recent agreement between the governor and the Legislature. This revenue boost is expected to amount to around $960,000.

Douglas County has seen positive results in sales tax, with collections of nearly $4.4 million year-to-date. This represents a 9% increase from the previous year, a 13% increase from two years ago, and a significant 29.7% increase over the budgeted amount. Although there will be an increase in the tax levy this year, taxpayers can anticipate a lower tax rate due to a substantial 16.8% increase in equalized values in the county in 2023.

Overall, the 2024 budget prioritizes the county’s needs, ensures employee compensation growth, and maintains fiscal stability. With strategic adjustments in funding and the infusion of state-shared revenue, Douglas County is well-positioned to continue providing essential services to its community.

