Douglas County Seeks Proposals for Asbestos Abatement in Mobile Home Parks

Douglas County in Wisconsin is currently seeking proposals for pre-demolition asbestos abatement in two of its county-owned mobile home parks. The County is looking for qualified contractors who can provide both the cost and qualifications necessary for this project.

The mobile home parks in question are Nakoma Court and Country Acres, both located on County Road E in Parkland, Wisconsin. Douglas County has provided full specifications and documents related to the project on their official website at www.douglascountywi.org/AsbestosAbatement. Interested contractors can find all the necessary information there.

The deadline for submitting proposals is set for 1 PM CST on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Contractors must send their proposals either in hard copy to the Douglas County Clerk’s office at 1313 Belknap Street, Room 101, Superior, Wisconsin, 54880, or via email to [email protected]. Confirmation of receipt is required, so it is the responsibility of the consultant to obtain this confirmation.

To ensure fairness and transparency, proposals must be labeled clearly as “Douglas County Pre-Demolition Asbestos Abatement RFP”. The proposals will be opened and reviewed the Land and Development Committee during their meeting at 3 PM in Boardroom 201 on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

It’s important to note that Douglas County reserves the right to modify or waive any informalities or technicalities, as well as reject any or all proposals if deemed necessary. The County will ultimately select the proposal that is most favorable to their needs.

For any further information or clarification, please contact Joe Moen, the Land & Development Chair, or Kaci Jo Lundgren, the Douglas County Clerk. They can be reached at the provided contact details.

