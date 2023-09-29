September Criminal Justice Update: Recent Court Cases and Sentences

In recent weeks, several individuals have faced criminal charges and received sentences in the local court system. Here’s a summary of some of the cases:

Allen John Tinsley, aged 20, was found guilty of being party to a burglary. As a result, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to one year in jail. After completing 180 days of his sentence, Tinsley will be eligible for Huber work release. In addition to his jail time, he was ordered to pay $9,791 in restitution and court costs.

Lloyd Fredrick Gibson, aged 59, had charges of battery and resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed.

Angelo Lee-Ray Barlett, aged 25, pled no contest to second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was given a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. Barlett also had various other charges, including possession of amphetamine and disorderly conduct. He received six months in jail, which was imposed and stayed, along with two years of probation. He was ordered to pay a $673.50 fine and court costs. Charges of possession of narcotic drugs, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana were dismissed.

Kelli Joy Cole, aged 53, pled no contest to possess amphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia. She was given a 24-month deferred prosecution agreement. Charges of possession of marijuana were dismissed.

Christopher Harley Crowley Sr., aged 39, had charges of domestic disorderly conduct and domestic battery dismissed.

Steven Michael Davis, aged 20, pled no contest to possession of marijuana and received an 18-month deferred prosecution agreement. Charges of possess amphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Edmund Mark Feller, aged 46, pled no contest to being party to a burglary. He was sentenced to one year in jail and ordered to pay $2,883 in restitution and court costs.

Elliot Dean Gillis, aged 34, pled guilty to his third offense of operating while intoxicated. He received 120 days in jail, imposed and stayed, along with two years of probation. Gillis also had his driver’s license revoked for 30 months and was required to install an ignition interlock device. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $3,306 fine and was prohibited from using or possessing alcohol. Charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration were dismissed.

Dennis Earl Hansen, aged 41, pled no contest to possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, and two counts of possession of marijuana. He received seven months in jail, imposed and stayed, along with two years of probation. Hansen was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,081.25 and court costs. A charge of second-offense operating without a valid license resulted in a $642 fine and court costs. Charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and two additional counts of bail jumping were dismissed.

Cody Tyler Hartling, aged 33, had his probation revoked for possession of narcotic drugs. He was sentenced to 18 months in state prison, followed 18 months of extended supervision.

James Gordon Huray, aged 22, pled no contest to his second offense of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. He received 10 days in jail, a $1,534 fine, and had his driver’s license revoked for 14 months. Huray was also ordered to install an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment. Additionally, he pled no contest to domestic disorderly conduct, resulting in 60 days imposed and stayed, one year of probation, and a $642 fine and court costs. He was prohibited from having contact with the victim. Charges of bail jumping, domestic strangulation and suffocation, and second-offense operating while intoxicated were dismissed.

Jonah David Lazerine, aged 29, pled guilty to bail jumping and domestic disorderly conduct. He was given a nine-month deferred prosecution agreement.

These recent court cases and sentences provide a snapshot of the criminal justice system in action and the various outcomes that can result from different charges. It’s important to note that these summaries do not include details of the specific incidents that led to these charges and sentences.

Sources: [Source A], [Source B], [Source C], [Source D]