Court Records: Recent Pleas and Sentences

In the past week, several individuals have appeared in court and entered pleas or received sentences for various offenses. Here are some of the latest updates:

Carly Rose Stouffer, 28, from Iron River, has pleaded no contest to a second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration charge. She has been sentenced to 30 days in jail with Huber work release privileges. Additionally, her driver’s license will be revoked for 16 months, and she will be required to have an ignition interlock installed in her vehicle. Stouffer will also need to undergo an alcohol assessment and pay a fine of $1,555. A second-offense operating while intoxicated charge has been dismissed.

John Adam Cleppe, 57, from Minnetonka, Minnesota, has entered a no contest plea for disorderly conduct. He has been offered a 12-month deferred prosecution agreement.

Sheila Lynn Hicks, 39, from Duluth, has had her deferred prosecution agreement for possession of methamphetamine revoked. It has been replaced with an amended 15-month deferred prosecution agreement.

Roshawnta Rochelle Hunter, 29, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty to a hit and run incident involving great bodily harm. She has been given a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. A charge of reckless driving causing great bodily harm has been dismissed.

Jesse Jon Johansen, 49, from Sauk Centre, Minnesota, has had his deferred prosecution agreement for domestic disorderly conduct revoked. As a result, he has been sentenced to 10 days in jail and required to pay $920.40 in court costs.

Brian Alan Kinnetz, 31, from 308 Homecroft Court, has entered a no contest plea for domestic battery. He has been offered an 18-month deferred prosecution agreement. A charge of domestic disorderly conduct has been dismissed.

Caleb James Kuharski, 21, from 1813 Lackawanna Ave., has pleaded no contest to a hit and run charge. He has been ordered to pay a fine of $831 and court costs. A charge of bail jumping has been dismissed.

Alain Pierre, 26, from Menomonie, has fulfilled a deferred prosecution agreement for strangulation and suffocation, leading to its dismissal.

Joseph Shane Thomas, 36, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, has had charges of identity theft and bail jumping dismissed.

Kenneth John Snickers, 53, from 1022 ½ Oakes Ave., has had his probation revoked for charges of domestic disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim, and possession of illegally obtained prescriptions. He has been sentenced to seven months in jail and ordered to pay a fine of $679 plus court costs.

These court records are published The Superior Telegram as part of its duty to preserve local historical records. All items are public records sourced from the courthouse in Superior.

Sources:

– The Superior Telegram