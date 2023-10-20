Recent Pleas and Sentences in Local Court Cases

In recent court cases, several individuals have entered pleas and received sentences for various offenses.

Andrea Mae Dudsic-Ostrander, 27, pleaded guilty to theft of movable property. As a result, she has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, with the sentence being imposed and stayed. She will serve one year of probation, 10 days in jail, and must pay $773 in restitution and court costs.

Benjamin Roy Damberg, 30, from St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property. The charge was amended to an ordinance violation, and he has been fined $250.

Michael Allan Laubach, 62, from Wrenshall, Minnesota, pleaded no contest to his third-offense operating while intoxicated charge. He has been sentenced to 110 days in jail, with the sentence being imposed and stayed. Laubach will also serve 18 months of probation, 45 days in jail (with Huber privileges for work), and must pay a $5,000 fine. Additionally, he is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol, and his driver’s license will be revoked for 30 months. He will also be required to install an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Justin James Moore, 38, from Lake Nebagamon, faced charges of domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct. His deferred prosecution agreements were revoked, and as a result, he has been sentenced to nine months in jail, with the sentence being imposed and stayed. Moore will serve two years of probation concurrent with his jail term, and will spend 19 days in jail. He is also prohibited from using or possessing alcohol. The additional charges of bail jumping, domestic battery, and domestic disorderly conduct were dismissed but will be considered during sentencing.

Jessica Rose Bennett, 37, from Duluth, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine near certain places. She has been sentenced to 120 days in jail, with the sentence being imposed and stayed. Bennett will also serve three years of probation, 10 days in jail, and must pay a fine of $583.13. The charges of possession of marijuana near certain places, bail jumping, and possessing illegally obtained prescription were dismissed.

These are just a few examples of recent pleas and sentences in local court cases. It is important to note that the specific details of each case can vary, and the sentences are imposed based on the individual circumstances and the discretion of the court.

Definitions:

– Guilty Plea: When a defendant admits to the charges against them.

– No Contest Plea: When a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts the charges.

– Imposed and Stayed: The sentence is given but not immediately served, pending compliance with other conditions such as probation.

– Huber: A program that allows inmates to leave jail for work or other approved reasons.

– Deferred Prosecution Agreement: A legal arrangement where prosecution is postponed or suspended in exchange for fulfilling certain conditions.

Sources:

– None provided.