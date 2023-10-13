List of Recent Court Cases

Here is a summary of the recent court cases:

Joseph Robert Dietrich Jr., 19, was charged with exposing his genitals to a child, engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor, and bail jumping. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation, 90 days in jail, and ordered to have no contact with the victim or minors without agent approval.

Michael James Baumann, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, but his case was dismissed after fulfilling a deferred prosecution agreement.

Scott Rodney Wayne Schneiderwent, 27, was charged with domestic disorderly conduct, but the charges were dismissed.

Patricia G. Andren, 51, was charged with third-offense operating while intoxicated. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 45 days in jail, a $1,744 fine, and a 24-month driver’s license revocation.

David Fernando Berg, 39, was charged with third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with Huber work release, a $1,786 fine, and a 24-month driver’s license revocation.

Paul Timothy Bothun, 36, was charged with third-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years old. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months in jail, with Huber work release, a $4,778 restitution and fine, and a 54-month driver’s license revocation.

Alecia Renee Erickson, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct and child abuse. She pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and the child abuse charges were dismissed.

Katie Anne Gall, 43, was charged with burglary and resisting or obstructing an officer. The burglary charges were dismissed after fulfilling a deferred prosecution agreement, and she pleaded no contest to the ordinance violation of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Dylan Amar Heisick-Thole, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He pleaded no contest and was given a two-year deferred prosecution agreement. The charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Austin Samuel Kane, 33, was charged with domestic disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and theft. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to pay court costs. The charge of vehicle operator fleeing or eluding an officer was dismissed.

Michael Larry King, 36, was charged with operating without a valid license. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three days in jail and ordered to pay a fine.

Charles Edward Lattimore, 35, was charged with disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest and was given a 12-month deferred prosecution agreement.

Adam Lee Leffel, 37, was charged with possession with intent to deliver amphetamine and bail jumping. He pleaded no contest to both charges.

