The Power of Positive Vibes: Lighthouse Vibes Opens in Lakeside

Lighthouse Vibes, a new business focused on positive vibrations, has recently opened its doors in the town of Lakeside. Owned and operated Rebecca and Alan Simonelli, Lighthouse Vibes offers a wide range of metaphysical supplies including crystals, pendulums, oracle cards, books, and jewelry. Their collection of minerals and crystals is diverse, featuring traditional amethyst and rose quartz, as well as unique specimens such as lake green mtorolite from the Congo and blue quartz from Mexico.

Rebecca Simonelli explains that Lighthouse Vibes strives to offer minerals and crystals that are not commonly found in other rock shops. Their selection includes tumbled and raw forms, as well as man-made goldstone and kobyashevite, a captivating aqua crystal formed during a mine flooding. Although the Simonellis are not geologists, they are passionate about sharing knowledge about the minerals and their properties with their customers.

Located along Wisconsin Highway 13, Lighthouse Vibes is more than just a rock shop. The Simonellis aim to provide not only the tools but also the education needed to help people align their lives with positivity. Rebecca Simonelli believes that we all want to experience joy, happiness, and success, and that maintaining positive thoughts and surrounding oneself with good vibrations can attract more of the same. Crystals are believed to have the power to amplify and focus these vibrations, making them useful tools for manifestation and intention-setting.

Lighthouse Vibes is dedicated to creating a welcoming space where individuals can explore the world of crystals and metaphysical practices. Whether you are a seasoned crystal enthusiast or simply curious about the power of positive vibes, Lighthouse Vibes offers a unique experience that combines spirituality and education in one location.

