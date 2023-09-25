Douglas County to Benefit from Increased Revenue in 2024 Budget

Douglas County in Wisconsin is experiencing a welcome change in its budget preparations. For the first time in more than a decade, the county will not have to struggle to make its budget work. This is due to an increase in shared revenue in 2024, which will provide the county with additional revenue to meet rising costs.

One of the major factors contributing to this relief is the anticipated additional $965,000 in state aid that Douglas County will receive. Additionally, the county is benefiting from increased interest income with the rise in the prime rate, and sales tax revenue collections have surged approximately $430,000 compared to the previous year.

However, there are some challenges to address. Net new construction, which determines the allowable tax levy increase, stood at 1.15%. Furthermore, due to stagnant or declining timber markets, the county will have less revenue available from the Forestry Department to fund county operations. As a result, the county plans to reduce the transfer from the Forestry Department around $500,000 in 2024.

Personnel costs represent the most significant changes in the county’s 2024 budget. To aid in the recruitment and retention of qualified staff, the county will incorporate the expense of a market-wage study. This study will help ensure that wages are competitive. In addition, there will be a pay plan adjustment, increasing wages 2.5% at the beginning of January 2024. The budget also includes step increases totaling $210,500. The administration committee has made amendments to allocate $8,000 to assist with the county’s share for an agriculture specialist.

Other cost increases in the budget include health insurance premiums, energy costs, and property insurance. Sheriff Matt Izzard has presented a proposal to address the cost of vehicles and boost the revenue generated from their sale at auction. Taking inspiration from Barron County’s practices, Izzard suggests cycling out older vehicles sooner to increase the returns at auction.

Overall, Douglas County is experiencing a positive shift in its budget with increased revenue in 2024. This will allow the county to better meet its financial obligations and provide essential services to its residents.

