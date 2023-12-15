Dougherty County Faces Ambulance Shortage Amid Critical State

Summary: Dougherty County is experiencing a severe shortage of ambulances, leaving the county’s emergency medical services in a critical state. The county’s fleet of 14 ambulances is struggling to meet the demand, with several vehicles in need of repairs and others reaching high mileage. The shortage was highlighted when an ambulance broke down while transporting a shooting victim to the hospital. The county had previously approved the purchase of four new ambulances, but supply chain issues prevented their delivery. The situation has prompted the county commission to agree on acquiring three additional ambulances from a different provider, although they won’t be available until May. Until then, the county will continue to face a critical shortage of ambulances.

Dougherty County’s EMS Director, Sam Allen, acknowledged the challenges faced ambulance services not just in Georgia but nationwide. Manufacturers are struggling to produce enough specialized ambulance vehicles to meet the growing demand. The aging fleet, coupled with increasing mileage, poses a significant concern for the county, as mechanical breakdowns become more likely.

The recent breakdown incident forced emergency responders to transfer the patient to another nearby ambulance, causing a delay in medical care. While the county’s shop diligently maintains the ambulances, mechanical failures are inevitable.

The county had been fortunate to avoid a severe ambulance shortage in the past, but with time, the fleet has aged, and the need for new vehicles has become crucial. Unfortunately, the county has not acquired a new ambulance since 2021, exacerbating the current shortage.

The commission’s decision to purchase three additional ambulances from a different provider shows their commitment to resolving the issue. However, with a delivery date set for May, the county will continue to face a critical state regarding ambulance availability for the next six months.

Efforts to address ambulance shortages are not limited to Dougherty County. Ambulance services across the country are grappling with similar challenges, as manufacturers struggle to keep up with the demand for specialized vehicles. While the county awaits the arrival of new ambulances, emergency responders must navigate the critical state carefully to ensure prompt and efficient medical assistance to residents in need.