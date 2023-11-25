Ontario Premier Doug Ford Refuses to Remove MPP Despite Calls for Accountability

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has made the controversial decision not to remove Progressive Conservative MPP Goldie Ghamari from caucus, despite calls from two Muslim groups for her removal. The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) have criticized Ghamari for using what they consider to be “dangerous rhetoric” on her social media.

CMPAC and NCCM have condemned Ghamari’s social media posts, particularly on platform X, where she has been accused of propagating anti-Muslim rhetoric and Islamophobia. The organizations argue that her behavior has gone unchecked for weeks and call for her removal from the caucus and censure in the Ontario Legislature.

The NCCM specifically highlights Ghamari’s reposting of messages that associate the wearing of a headscarf with the subjugation of women in the Islamic world. They also cite her suggestion that the Muslim prayer “Allahu Akbar” could be seen as a safety concern.

While it is important to note that Ghamari does denounce instances of hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, her controversial remarks and attacks on fellow MPPs have drawn strong criticism. Ghamari has accused MPP Joel Harden of being a mouthpiece for the “terrorist Islamic Regime in Iran’s antisemitic Islamofascist propaganda” and labeled now-independent MPP Sarah Jama a “terrorist sympathizer.”

Despite these concerns, Premier Doug Ford has defended his decision to keep Ghamari in caucus, emphasizing her commitment to fighting Islamophobia and promoting zero tolerance for hate. He condemned acts of vandalism and expressed his belief that Ontario should be free of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and any form of discrimination.

This decision comes on the heels of the Ford government’s response to MPP Sarah Jama’s social media post showing support for the Palestinian people. Jama was censured the legislature and forbidden from speaking until she apologizes and removes her posts. This move has sparked controversy, with Jama threatening legal action and both the NDP and the Liberals opposing the censure.

It remains to be seen how the controversy surrounding Ghamari and the decision to keep her in caucus will unfold, but it highlights the ongoing debates around accountability, free speech, and combating hatred and discrimination in Canadian politics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the role of the Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM)?

CMPAC is a non-profit organization that advocates against Islamophobia, while NCCM is a prominent Canadian Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Both organizations work towards combatting anti-Muslim sentiments and promoting inclusivity.

2. What were the main concerns raised CMPAC and NCCM regarding MPP Goldie Ghamari’s social media posts?

CMPAC and NCCM were alarmed what they perceived as anti-Muslim rhetoric and Islamophobia in Ghamari’s social media posts. They highlighted specific instances where she associated the Muslim prayer “Allahu Akbar” with safety concerns and reposted messages linking the headscarf to the subjugation of women in the Islamic world.

3. Why did Premier Doug Ford choose not to remove MPP Goldie Ghamari from caucus?

Premier Doug Ford defended his decision praising Ghamari’s stance against Islamophobia and her commitment to promoting zero tolerance for hate. He emphasized the importance of condemning acts of vandalism and ensuring Ontario is free from discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

4. What is the controversy surrounding MPP Sarah Jama?

MPP Sarah Jama faced censure the legislature after expressing support for the Palestinian people on social media and calling for an end to the “occupation of Palestinian land.” The censure restricts her speaking privileges until she removes her posts and offers an apology. The move has garnered criticism, with Jama threatening legal action and opposition from the NDP and the Liberals.