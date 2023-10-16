The Doug Ford Government Seeks to Censure Ontario NDP MPP over Israel-Gaza Comments

The Doug Ford government has introduced a motion in the Ontario legislature that aims to censure Ontario NDP Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Sarah Jama for her comments on the Israel-Gaza war. The motion calls Jama’s remarks “antisemitic” and “discriminatory,” demanding that she retract and delete her statement on social media, as well as issue a formal apology in the legislature. It also asks the MPP to refrain from any further inappropriate conduct.

Jama’s original statement, shared on social media, called for a ceasefire in the region and an end to the occupation of Palestinian land, without addressing the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the recent violence. Although Jama later apologized for her comments, the government motion requires her to delete the original post from her social media accounts.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra has criticized NDP Leader Marit Stiles for not removing Jama from caucus, as requested Premier Doug Ford. Calandra accused Stiles of failing to show leadership and standing up against the “anti-Semitic hard left” of the party.

In response, Stiles affirmed that the NDP does not tolerate antisemitism and condemned all forms of hate. She emphasized the need for empathy and understanding, particularly for those with family connections in both Israel and the Gaza Strip. Stiles maintained that there should be room for discussion and compassion during this tragic conflict.

Although it is likely that the motion will pass, as the Progressive Conservatives hold the majority, Jama was not present in the legislature on Monday. Stiles explained that Jama was taking time to cope with the ongoing events in the Middle East.

