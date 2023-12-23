Premier Ford’s Housing Priorities Extend to Gingerbread Houses

Premier Doug Ford’s commitment to addressing the housing crisis in Ontario takes an unexpected turn with his latest social media post. In a video shared on Friday, the Premier can be seen playfully assembling a gingerbread house, drawing a comical comparison to the construction of modular housing in the province.

Amidst laughter and some struggles in putting the pre-made treat pieces together, Premier Ford highlights the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of modular homes as the ideal solution for providing affordable housing in Ontario. With less than one-quarter of households in the province having enough income to own a single-family home, this emphasis on innovative housing solutions is increasingly important.

Premier Ford also shares his fondness for the television show “Extreme Makeover,” which showcases the transformation of homes for individuals and families in desperate need. In connection to this, he reflects on the significant number of people in Ontario who lack proper housing, emphasizing the urgent need to address this issue.

This lighthearted video is not the first time Premier Ford has expressed his love for holiday treats on social media. In 2022, he decorated sugar cookies with “lots of icing” and shared memories of leaving milk and cookies out for Santa—a tradition he continues with his own children.

In a heartwarming gesture at the end of the gingerbread house construction, Premier Ford presents “keys” to gingerbread figures symbolizing their new “home.” He concludes the video extending his warmest wishes of a merry Christmas and happy holidays to all Ontarians.

While this video showcases Premier Ford’s playful side, it also underscores his commitment to finding effective solutions to Ontario’s housing crisis. The need for affordable and accessible housing remains a pressing concern, and the government’s focus on initiatives like modular housing shows promise for addressing this issue in the future.