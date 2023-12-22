United States Criticized for Vetoing UN Resolution on Gaza

The United States has come under fire from world leaders, international rights groups, and United Nations officials for vetoing a UN resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution, put forward the United Arab Emirates and co-sponsored 100 other countries, failed to pass at the UN Security Council on Friday after the United States vetoed it and Britain abstained.

Critics have condemned the US’s veto as complicity in war crimes and a disregard for civilian suffering. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas described the US’s position as aggressive and immoral, holding them responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the veto a disgrace and another blank cheque for Israel to continue its attacks.

Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, also strongly condemned the US’s move, considering it unethical and inhumane. Israel’s UN ambassador, on the other hand, stated that a ceasefire would only be possible with the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas.

International rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, criticized the US for providing weapons and diplomatic cover to Israel, which they argue risks complicity in war crimes.

The United Kingdom explained its decision to abstain stating that the resolution did not include condemnation of Hamas. The United Arab Emirates expressed concern about the message being sent to Palestinians and civilians worldwide the failure to unite behind a call to halt the relentless bombardment of Gaza.

Iran’s Foreign Minister warned of the possibility of an uncontrollable explosion in the Middle East as long as the US supports Israel’s actions. China’s representative to the UN pointed out the contradiction in condoning ongoing fighting while claiming to care about the lives and safety of people in Gaza.

The US’s veto has drawn criticism for its disregard of humanitarian principles and its failure to contribute to a sustainable solution for the conflict in Gaza. The international community continues to call for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilian lives.