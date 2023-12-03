New Methods to Save WhatsApp Backups on Google Drive for Free

WhatsApp recently announced that starting in December, users will need to have free space in their Google Drive account to save backups of their WhatsApp chats. However, there are two simple methods to continue saving WhatsApp backups on Google Drive without paying for a Google One subscription.

Method 1 – Reduce the Size of the Backup:

One way to avoid paying for a Google One subscription is reducing the size of the WhatsApp backup. To do this, open the WhatsApp application on your Android device, tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner, go to Settings, enter the Chats section, click on Backup, and uncheck the option to include videos in the backup. By excluding videos, the backup size will be reduced. Additionally, you can further lighten the backup disabling automatic download of multimedia content and deleting large files from your WhatsApp account. Simply go to WhatsApp Settings, tap on Storage and data, go to the Automatic download section, uncheck all options, and click on OK to save the changes. Then, manage your storage selecting multimedia items larger than 5 MB, click on the delete icon, and confirm the deletion. Performing these steps will significantly reduce the size of the WhatsApp backup.

Method 2 – Use a Secondary Google Account:

If your primary Google Drive account is almost full and you don’t want to subscribe to Google One, you can create a new Gmail account, which includes a Drive account with 15 GB of storage. Follow a comprehensive guide to set up the new account and configure the WhatsApp client app to save backups on this secondary account. To change the Google account for WhatsApp backups, open the WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone, tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner, go to Settings, enter the Chats section, click on Backup, and select the new account under the Google Account option. Grant the necessary permissions to access WhatsApp, and the backups will be saved in the secondary Google Drive account. When restoring WhatsApp on a new device, make sure to link the secondary account to access the backups.

By following these two methods, users can continue saving WhatsApp backups on Google Drive for free, without the need for a Google One subscription.