WhatsApp introduces new feature to protect IP address during calls

WhatsApp has recently launched two new privacy features called “Silence Unknown Calls” and “Protect IP Address during Calls.” These features aim to enhance the privacy of communication on the platform, in addition to the existing end-to-end encryption for personal messages.

One of the concerns raised regarding peer-to-peer calling applications is the privacy of IP addresses. While peer-to-peer connections offer advantages in terms of data transfer speed and call quality, they pose privacy risks as IP addresses can be exposed to other parties involved in the call.

To address this concern, WhatsApp has introduced a new function that routes these communications through its servers, ensuring that the IP addresses remain hidden from other call participants. This additional layer of security is designed to alleviate the privacy concerns of users who prioritize confidentiality.

It’s important to note that despite the routing of calls through WhatsApp servers to protect IP addresses, the platform still maintains end-to-end encryption. This means that the content of the calls remains secure and confidential, as WhatsApp cannot listen to or access the call content.

To activate the “Protect IP Address during Calls” feature, users need to follow these steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp application.

2. Navigate to Settings and then click on Privacy.

3. Tap on Advanced.

4. Enable the “Protect IP Address during Calls” function.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s introduction of these new privacy features showcases their commitment to safeguarding user privacy. By implementing measures to protect IP addresses during calls, the platform offers users an additional level of security and peace of mind during their communication.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is protecting IP addresses during calls important?

A: Protecting IP addresses during calls helps to safeguard user privacy and prevent potential privacy breaches.

Q: Does enabling the “Protect IP Address during Calls” feature affect call quality?

A: No, enabling this feature does not affect the quality of calls. It is designed to enhance privacy without compromising call performance.

Q: Is the content of calls still secure with this feature enabled?

A: Yes, the content of calls remains secure and confidential due to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, which is maintained even when IP addresses are protected.

Q: How can I activate the “Protect IP Address during Calls” feature on WhatsApp?

A: To activate this feature, open the WhatsApp application, go to Settings > Privacy > Advanced, and enable the “Protect IP Address during Calls” option.