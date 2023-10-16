Protect Yourself from WhatsApp Account Scammers in Dorset

A recent report has highlighted an alarming increase of scammers targeting individuals in Dorset, attempting to gain control of their WhatsApp accounts. These criminals use a tactic where they add the victim’s phone number to a new device, prompting the WhatsApp app to request a code for two-step verification (2SV). Once the scammer contacts the victim, they manipulate them into providing the code, allowing them to take over the account and engage in further fraudulent activities.

To combat this issue, Dorset Police is urging the public to enable two-step verification for their email and social media accounts. Two-step verification, also known as two-factor authentication (2FA) or multi-factor authentication (MFA), acts as an additional layer of security when accessing online services, ensuring that users are who they claim to be.

Chris Conroy from the Dorset Police Cyber Crime Unit emphasized the importance of not sharing the verification code with anyone, regardless of their attempts to persuade you otherwise. Setting up two-step verification on crucial accounts, such as those that protect your sensitive information and would cause significant harm if compromised, is strongly recommended the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre.

The police department also offers free cyber awareness sessions for the community, including businesses, schools, charities, and other organizations. These sessions provide impartial advice and guidance on common cyber threats such as phishing, malware, and email scams, along with tips on safeguarding online accounts.

Email and social media hacking rank among the highest reported cyber-dependent crimes in the UK, with thousands of individuals falling victim each year. To stay informed and protect your accounts, consider booking a cyber awareness session through the Dorset Police website.

For further information on protecting your accounts, the National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Aware website provides valuable resources to enhance your online security.

Sources:

– Dorset Police Cyber Crime Unit

– National Cyber Security Centre

