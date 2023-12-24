Reality Star Dorit Kemsley Faces Backlash for Insensitive Instagram Caption

In another instance of controversy surrounding Dorit Kemsley, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is facing criticism for a recent Instagram post and its accompanying caption.

Ahead of a new episode of the reality show, Dorit shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “happily living in my bubble #rhobh @bravotv 8/7c tonight.” Fans immediately called out the caption, questioning why someone would want to live in a bubble and highlighting the importance of acknowledging microaggressions.

One fan commented, “This caption isn’t doing what you think it’s doing, Dorit…” while RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Sasha Belle expressed disappointment with the caption as well.

This backlash comes after Dorit was called out on the show for claims that she was being “attacked” her co-star Garcelle Beauvais, despite the fact that Dorit’s behavior was perceived as culturally insensitive. The girls on the show accused Dorit of living in a bubble, a valid criticism considering her lack of awareness.

Interestingly, during the conversation about race on the show, Dorit mentioned feeling educated Garcelle. However, her recent Instagram post suggests that the lesson did not quite sink in.

Despite the flurry of criticism in the comments section, Dorit has not edited the caption or responded to the backlash. This only adds fuel to the perception that she is acting in a dense and insensitive manner.

It remains to be seen whether Dorit will delete or modify her tone-deaf post.

Fans can continue watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to see the fallout from this controversy on Wednesdays at 8/7c.