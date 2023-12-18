New DoorDash and Uber Eats Policies in NYC: Delivery Drivers Face Changes

Delivery apps DoorDash and Uber Eats have recently made significant changes to their tipping and service fee policies in New York City. These changes come as a response to new minimum wage regulations in the city, which have raised the hourly wage for app-based drivers to around $18.

Previously, DoorDash and Uber Eats allowed customers to tip their delivery drivers at checkout. However, in light of the new minimum wage rules, they have removed the option to tip at checkout. Customers can now only tip their driver after the order has been picked up or completed. This has sparked a larger conversation about tipping etiquette, especially as fewer Americans are tipping in general and more services are requesting gratuities.

In addition to the removal of upfront tipping, DoorDash and Uber Eats have also introduced new fees to offset the costs of paying their drivers the higher minimum wage. DoorDash stated that they will be raising fees for orders in NYC, while Uber Eats is adding a new fee to help cover the increased costs for couriers. According to research Business Insider, this fee amounts to $2 for an order worth approximately $30.

The decision to make customers pay for the additional costs has received criticism. The NYC Consumer and Worker Protection Department (DCWP) argues that this is solely the business decision of DoorDash and Uber Eats and does not align with their support for customer choice in tipping amounts.

Overall, while delivery drivers in NYC will now earn higher hourly wages, the change in tipping policies may make it more difficult for them to receive tips. As the debate about tipping etiquette continues, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact both customers and delivery drivers in the long run.