DoorDash Implements Post-Checkout Tipping for Select Markets, Following Minimum Wage Increase

DoorDash recently announced a significant change in its tipping policy for “select markets, including New York City.” Instead of allowing customers to tip on the checkout screen, DoorDash has made tipping exclusively a post-checkout option. The company attributes this change to the new minimum wage increase for delivery workers in New York City, which it claims will result in higher costs and necessitate fee raises.

The decision to shift tipping to the post-checkout stage is intended to “better balance the impact” of the city’s minimum wage increase and ensure that the platform remains affordable for all New Yorkers, according to DoorDash. Additionally, the company has been testing a feature that warns customers their orders may take longer if they choose not to tip at checkout.

DoorDash, along with other delivery companies, has voiced its disapproval of the minimum wage increase law in New York City. It argued that it would be responsible for paying significantly more than the mandated minimum wage due to wait times between orders not being counted as active work. Before the wage increase, delivery workers earned a base pay rate of $7.09 per hour.

To justify its position, DoorDash emphasized that its drivers would now earn a minimum of $29.93 per hour of active time, which it claims is twice New York City’s $15 minimum wage for other workers. The company attributes the higher rate to the additional tax burden faced its independent contractor drivers.

The increase in wages for delivery workers in New York City follows years of advocacy labor groups such as Los Deliveristas Unidos and the Worker’s Justice Project. These groups emphasized the financial strain and risks associated with delivery work, with annual expenses reaching up to $17,000.

DoorDash has also announced that it will temporarily pause its “Dasher Priority Access” incentive program, which rewards higher-paying work to the highest-rated delivery workers. The company stated that this program’s benefits will not apply due to the minimum wage guarantee in New York City.

As of now, DoorDash’s new tipping policy is in effect, aligning with NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ statement that delivery apps should immediately pay workers the minimum wage, as ruled the New York State Supreme Court on September 28, 2023.