Doona! Netflix Release Date: When Can Viewers Stream the Korean Drama?

The release date for the highly anticipated Korean drama series, Doona!, on Netflix is fast approaching, leaving viewers excited to start streaming. Directed Lee Jeong-hyo, Doona! tells the story of a romance between a young college student and a former K-pop idol, based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs written Min Song-ah. The show is set to premiere on October 20, 2023, on Netflix.

Created Lee Jeong-hyo and Jang Yu-ha, Doona! follows the journey of Joon, a college student, as he navigates life and discovers that Duna, a former K-pop idol, lives downstairs. The two eventually fall in love, creating a heartwarming story. The lead roles are played Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong, with supporting cast members including Park Se-wan, Lee Yu-bi, Lee Jin-wook, Go Ah-sung, Lachicha, and more.

Viewers can watch Doona! via streaming on Netflix starting from October 20, 2023. Netflix offers various subscription plans to users, allowing them to choose the most suitable one for their needs. These plans include a standard plan with ads for $6.99 per month, a standard plan without ads for $15.49 per month, and a premium plan for $19.99 per month. The premium plan offers unlimited ad-free streaming on up to four supported devices.

The official synopsis of Doona! reads: “A college student navigates life and school while dealing with a unique predicament – he’s living with a beautiful former K-pop idol.” Fans of Korean dramas and romance can look forward to this heartwarming and captivating series coming to Netflix soon. Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix releases and check out the titles leaving the streamer in September 2023.

