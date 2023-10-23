Yang Se Jong Makes Instagram Debut with Personal Account

Actor Yang Se Jong has officially joined Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. On October 23rd, the Doona! star created his own personal Instagram account and shared his first post. The image shows him standing against a picturesque mountain backdrop, with his arms open as if embracing the scenery. Although his face is not visible, his presence is felt through the photo. Accompanying the picture, Yang Se Jong wrote, “It’s so nice to see you.” In just a few hours, the actor has gained over 67.6K followers, including his agency Blossom Entertainment, and his post has received over 51,987 likes.

Yang Se Jong’s popularity has soared since starring alongside Bae Suzy in the recently released Doona! on Netflix. The drama follows the story of a college student (played Yang Se Jong) and a retired K-pop idol (played Bae Suzy). With Lee Jeong Hyo at the helm, known for his work in the hit K-drama Crash Landing on You, Doona! has become a trending series on Netflix. Inspired the webcomic The Girl Downstairs Min Song Ah, the show also features other talented actors such as Lee Yu Bi, Go Ah Sung, Park Se Wan, and Lee Jin Wook.

Born on December 23, 1992, in Anyang City of Gyeonggi Province, Yang Se Jong studied at the Korea National University of Arts before starting his career as a model. He gained recognition for his role in the medical K-drama Dr. Romantic and has since starred in various projects, including Saimdang, Memoir of Colors, Duel, and Temperature of Love. His talent has earned him accolades, such as the SBS Drama Awards and the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards, leading to the press dubbing him a “monster rookie.” Yang Se Jong is currently signed with Blossom Entertainment.

Fans can stay updated on the latest news about Yang Se Jong through his Instagram account and other social media platforms.

