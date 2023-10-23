Will There Be a Second Season of Doona! on Netflix?

After the first season of the South Korean Netflix Original romantic K-drama Doona!, fans may be hoping for a second season. However, it seems unlikely due to the way the story wrapped up. Doona! is an adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name and is directed Lee Jeong Hyo, known for his work on other successful K-dramas.

In the series, Doo Na, a member of a girl group, and college student Won Jun end up living together in a share house. They become curious about each other, but the ending of the first season presents obstacles to their reunion in a second season.

One of these obstacles is Doo Na’s resumption of her career as a K-pop idol. Her agency prohibits her from having a boyfriend, and the discovery of their relationship could lead to harassment for Won Jun. Additionally, their busy schedules and lack of time together ultimately lead them to break up.

Years later, they meet again but do not start dating. While fate brings them close to each other, they miss the opportunity to reconnect. This signifies that they have moved on.

Given how the first season of Doona! concluded, it is unlikely that a second season will be produced. However, fans can still enjoy the first season on Netflix and appreciate the performances of Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong.

