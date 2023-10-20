The Rise of K-Dramas: Exploring the Appeal of Korean Dramas in the U.S.

Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have soared in popularity in the U.S. in recent years, fueled the success of shows like Squid Game and Parasite. Viewership of K-dramas has skyrocketed 200% from 2019 to 2021, according to Forbes. These scripted TV shows from South Korea cover a wide range of genres and often blur the lines between them, tackling social issues and emphasizing relatable themes like love, family, and friendship.

The increasing accessibility of K-dramas has significantly contributed to their widespread appeal. Streaming platforms like Viki, which offers over 2,500 Asian titles, have seen a 22% jump in registered subscribers. Similarly, Netflix has invested in original Korean content and experienced exponential success. Strong Girl Nam-soon and Destined With You are just a few examples of K-dramas that have garnered millions of views. Squid Game remains Netflix’s most-watched non-English title to date.

One of the main reasons audiences are drawn to K-dramas is escapism. These shows provide an escape from reality allowing viewers to vicariously experience romantic and dramatic storylines that often don’t occur in real life. In a world where income and wealth inequality are growing, K-dramas offer a cathartic experience for those seeking an emotional and imaginative refuge.

The unique storytelling priorities of K-dramas, where romance takes center stage and complex personal relationships drive the plot, sets them apart from American television. The Korean film industry’s composition, with a high percentage of female screenwriters, contributes to the emphasis on romance-centric narratives. Additionally, K-dramas explore class warfare and socioeconomic issues more explicitly, offering an intriguing class fantasy that American TV often overlooks.

K-dramas are known for their formulaic structure, but this is not necessarily a drawback. Shows like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim demonstrate how a familiar setup can be engaging and captivating. The blend of genres, creative storytelling techniques, and exploration of deeper themes like family turmoil and psychological wounds adds depth to the narratives.

Lastly, K-dramas allow viewers to immerse themselves in the traditions and values of Korean culture, which may be unfamiliar to a global audience. The playful yet serious nature of these dramas, combined with cultural differences, adds an extra layer of intrigue.

The rise of K-dramas in the U.S. shows no signs of slowing down. Their ability to captivate audiences with imaginative storytelling, relatable themes, and distinct cultural perspectives makes them a compelling choice for viewers seeking quality entertainment.

