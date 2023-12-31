Dehradun Resident Falls Victim to Online Scam, Loses Rs 1.8 Lakh

A Dehradun resident has become the latest victim of an online scam, losing a significant amount of money after participating in what they believed to be a “live quiz show” on a popular social media platform. The fraud, which was orchestrated a company named JJ Communications, came to light when the resident, Yogendra Bisht, reported the incident to the police.

According to Inspector Sanjay Kumar, the fraudulent quiz took place on November 21. After correctly answering a question, Bisht received a direct message from the company, congratulating him on winning a prize. The message included a contact number, instructing Bisht to call for further instructions. When Bisht made the call, the scammer informed him that he had won an iPhone 14, a gold watch, and a luggage bag.

In order to receive the prizes, Bisht was asked to pay a delivery charge of Rs 4,000. According to the scammer, this amount would be refunded to him at a later date. Falling for the scammer’s ruse, Bisht ended up making separate transactions totaling Rs 1.8 lakh, under the pretense of various fees.

It took Bisht more than a month to realize that he had been deceived. Finally, he decided to report the incident to the police, who are currently investigating the matter.

This incident serves as a reminder for everyone to remain vigilant while participating in online activities. Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics, often posing as legitimate companies or platforms to deceive innocent victims. It is crucial to thoroughly verify the authenticity of any claims or offers before sharing personal information or making financial transactions. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.