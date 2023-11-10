Breaking Free from the Doomscrolling Cycle: Taking Charge of Your Digital Well-being

In our fast-paced digital world, we have become more connected than ever before. With just a click, we can access news and information from around the globe. However, this constant exposure to the world’s triumphs and tragedies comes at a cost. The relentless cycle of consuming distressing news, known as “doomscrolling,” is wreaking havoc on our mental and emotional well-being.

A recent study published in the Health Communication Journal revealed that a significant number of individuals, about 16.5 percent, exhibited severely problematic habits of consuming negative news. It’s clear that doomscrolling is taking a toll on our lives, but what can we do to break free from this cycle?

1. Recognizing the Signs

Doomscrolling can consume our minds and disrupt our daily lives. Clinical psychologist Dr Annabelle Chow explains that when it affects our ability to function, seek professional help. By focusing our energy on things within our control, we can improve our mental well-being.

2. Reclaiming Control

Addictions therapist Juliana Pang sheds light on the psychology behind doomscrolling. The constant stream of news releases small doses of dopamine, creating a false sense of security. FOMO plays a role in our engagement, making us constantly compare how much we know. Understanding these triggers can help us regain control. Removing time-consuming apps, turning off notifications, and setting limits can all be effective steps.

3. Mindful Media Consumption

Counsellor Claire Leong emphasizes the importance of being mindful about the time we spend consuming content. There is no universal limit as it varies from person to person. Unfollowing accounts that don’t add value or make us feel bad is crucial. Taking control of our digital lives and seeking professional guidance can help us establish a healthier balance.

In conclusion, doomscrolling can be detrimental to our well-being. By recognizing the signs, reclaiming control, and consuming media mindfully, we can break free from this cycle and foster a healthier relationship with the digital world.

FAQs:

Q: What is doomscrolling?

A: Doomscrolling refers to the habit of continuously scrolling through distressing news and negative content, which can have a detrimental impact on one’s mental and emotional well-being.

Q: How can I recognize if I am doomscrolling?

A: Signs of doomscrolling include being preoccupied distressing news, difficulty focusing on other tasks, disrupted sleep and appetite, and constantly discussing negative news with others.

Q: How can I break free from doomscrolling?

A: Some strategies to break free from doomscrolling include focusing on things within your control, turning off notifications, unfollowing negative accounts, and seeking professional help if the habit significantly affects your daily life.

