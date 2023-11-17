Pinterest Partners with Ströer for Second-Screen Marketing Approach

Pinterest Partners with Ströer for Second-Screen Marketing Approach

News Pinterest TikTok
Tanya King

Social media platforms are constantly seeking innovative ways to expand their reach and engage with their users. Following in the footsteps of Tiktok’s “Out-of-Phone” advertising segment launch in October, Pinterest has now teamed up with outdoor advertising company Ströer. This collaboration allows advertisers to display their Pinterest campaigns on digital out-of-home (DooH) screens, presenting a unique “Second-Screen” marketing approach. The fashion retailer C&A is the first brand to utilize this opportunity.

For its festive Christmas campaign, C&A has created various visuals in the Pinterest ad format. The campaign primarily focuses on trendy holiday fashion, currently popular on Pinterest. All the visuals are adorned with a Pinterest Trends Badge. By leveraging additional play-outs of these visuals on Ströer’s screens, C&A aims to drive traffic to both Pinterest and its physical stores.

Launched at the beginning of November, the campaign is running nationwide and has been developed in collaboration with Media+. This strategic partnership between Pinterest, Ströer, and C&A demonstrates the ever-growing synergy between social media and out-of-home advertising, providing brands with new avenues to engage with their target audience.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Second-Screen marketing approach?
A: The Second-Screen marketing approach refers to the practice of utilizing secondary screens, such as digital out-of-home screens, to extend the reach and impact of a brand’s campaign displaying content in conjunction with primary screens, such as smartphones or laptops.

Q: How is C&A using the Pinterest and Ströer partnership?
A: C&A has created a Christmas campaign with visuals in the Pinterest ad format. These visuals are displayed on Ströer’s digital out-of-home screens, aiming to increase traffic to both Pinterest and C&A’s physical stores.

Q: Who developed the campaign in collaboration with C&A, Pinterest, and Ströer?
A: The campaign has been developed with the joint efforts of C&A, Pinterest, Ströer, and the media agency Media+.

Tanya King