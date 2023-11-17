Pinterest Partners with Ströer for Second-Screen Marketing Approach

Social media platforms are constantly seeking innovative ways to expand their reach and engage with their users. Following in the footsteps of Tiktok’s “Out-of-Phone” advertising segment launch in October, Pinterest has now teamed up with outdoor advertising company Ströer. This collaboration allows advertisers to display their Pinterest campaigns on digital out-of-home (DooH) screens, presenting a unique “Second-Screen” marketing approach. The fashion retailer C&A is the first brand to utilize this opportunity.

For its festive Christmas campaign, C&A has created various visuals in the Pinterest ad format. The campaign primarily focuses on trendy holiday fashion, currently popular on Pinterest. All the visuals are adorned with a Pinterest Trends Badge. By leveraging additional play-outs of these visuals on Ströer’s screens, C&A aims to drive traffic to both Pinterest and its physical stores.

Launched at the beginning of November, the campaign is running nationwide and has been developed in collaboration with Media+. This strategic partnership between Pinterest, Ströer, and C&A demonstrates the ever-growing synergy between social media and out-of-home advertising, providing brands with new avenues to engage with their target audience.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Second-Screen marketing approach?

A: The Second-Screen marketing approach refers to the practice of utilizing secondary screens, such as digital out-of-home screens, to extend the reach and impact of a brand’s campaign displaying content in conjunction with primary screens, such as smartphones or laptops.

Q: How is C&A using the Pinterest and Ströer partnership?

A: C&A has created a Christmas campaign with visuals in the Pinterest ad format. These visuals are displayed on Ströer’s digital out-of-home screens, aiming to increase traffic to both Pinterest and C&A’s physical stores.

Q: Who developed the campaign in collaboration with C&A, Pinterest, and Ströer?

A: The campaign has been developed with the joint efforts of C&A, Pinterest, Ströer, and the media agency Media+.