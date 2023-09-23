Fans Disappointed Netflix Thriller ‘The Little Things’

Netflix viewers have expressed their disappointment with the recently released thriller ‘The Little Things.’ Although the film was originally released in 2021, it was only made available on Netflix UK this month, leading many fans to eagerly tune in, only to be left unimpressed.

Viewers have described the movie as ‘terrible’ and ‘boring,’ with some even stating that they felt they had wasted two hours of their lives. The frustration stems from high expectations for the film, which boasts an impressive cast including Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto.

‘The Little Things’ follows the story of two police officers as they track down a serial killer. Despite the promising premise and talented cast, fans were left underwhelmed the execution of the film. The plot was criticized for being slow-paced and lacking suspense, failing to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

While personal tastes in movies can vary, it is clear that ‘The Little Things’ did not meet the expectations of many Netflix viewers. The disappointment expressed fans is a reminder that a star-studded cast does not always guarantee a quality film.

As with any form of entertainment, it is important to remember that opinions will differ, and what one person finds boring, another may find engrossing. However, feedback from disappointed viewers can provide valuable insights to filmmakers and streaming platforms, helping to shape future content.

In conclusion, ‘The Little Things’ may not have lived up to the hype for many Netflix viewers. However, opinions on movies can vary, and it is always recommended to watch and judge for oneself rather than solely relying on others’ opinions.

