How to Keep Your Comforter in Place Inside a Duvet Cover

Tossing a comforter inside a duvet cover might seem like an easy way to make your bed, but it often results in a lumpy or balled-up insert. Luckily, there’s a simple solution to this problem. TikTok user @eco.leslie shared a clever hack that involves using ribbons to keep your comforter in place.

To implement this hack, you’ll need a piece of ribbon that is approximately half an inch thick. Cut several strips of ribbon, each a few inches long. The length of the strips should be enough to reach from one corner of the comforter to the other. Attach one piece of ribbon to each corner of the comforter, but only secure it at the very ends. Leave the middle of the ribbon loose.

You might be wondering why this step is necessary. Inside each duvet cover, there are usually strings in each corner. By tying the strings to the ribbons attached to the comforter, you can ensure that the insert stays in place and doesn’t shift around inside the cover. This not only keeps the bed looking neat and tidy but also makes it easier to remove the comforter when needed simply untying the strings.

By following this simple hack, you can say goodbye to a lumpy and uneven duvet cover. Keeping your comforter securely in place will enhance the overall appearance of your bed and make it more comfortable to sleep in. Give this trick a try and enjoy a perfectly made bed every time.

