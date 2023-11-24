Google and WhatsApp Change Backup Rules for Android Users

In a recent update, Google and WhatsApp have jointly announced a major modification to how Android users’ WhatsApp chat and media backups will be handled, effective from December 2023. The core fact of this announcement is that these backups will now count towards the overall storage limit of users’ Google Accounts, contrary to the past practice.

Google provides users with 15GB of free storage for their Google Accounts, which covers several services like Gmail, Photos, and Drive. Previously, WhatsApp backups were exempt from this storage limit. However, with this forthcoming update, these backups will contribute to the account’s overall storage capacity. Thus, if a user’s Google account reaches its limit due to other services, such as Gmail and Google Photos, there will be less space available for storing WhatsApp chats.

It is important to note that this change specifically applies to personal Google Accounts. Users with Google Workspace subscriptions through work or school will remain unaffected this update.

For users concerned about storage capacity, there are a couple of options. Firstly, they can choose to delete unnecessary files from their Google accounts to free up space for WhatsApp data. Alternatively, they may consider subscribing to Google One, a cloud storage service that offers additional storage space. Google One plans are available starting at different capacities, with monthly and annual plans offering flexibility and cost savings.

To avoid potential costs associated with increased storage needs, users have the ability to adjust their settings. By disabling the WhatsApp chat backup in the Google Drive app, users can ensure their chats and WhatsApp data won’t be stored on Google Drive. Additionally, those who prefer not to use their Google account for backups can utilize the WhatsApp Chat Transfer feature, which enables wireless transfer of data between Android devices with Wi-Fi turned on.

While this change aligns the WhatsApp backup experience on Android with other platforms, such as iOS, it emphasizes the importance of managing storage settings for users who heavily rely on Google services for their backups.

