How to Keep Your Stories Private on Instagram

Protect Your Privacy on Instagram

Instagram offers a simple way to limit who can view your stories. Whether you have concerns about privacy or you simply want to keep certain people from seeing your posts, Instagram makes it easy to restrict access to your stories—without the need to create a Close Friends list. Here’s how you can keep your stories private and control who can view them.

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Open the Instagram app and go to your profile page.

2. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner.

3. From the menu, select “Settings and privacy.”

4. Look for the “Who can see your content” section and tap on “Hide story and live.”

5. Within this setting, you can select the specific accounts you want to restrict from viewing your stories. You also have the option to select multiple accounts at once.

More than Just Restricting Stories

In addition to restricting who can see your stories, Instagram provides other features to help you tailor your content. If you don’t want to unfollow someone but don’t want to see their content in your feed, you can mute their account. This feature can be found in the “What you see” section of Instagram settings.

Conclusion

With Instagram’s built-in privacy features, you can take control of who sees your stories. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your content remains private and only visible to those you choose. Don’t let privacy concerns hold you back from sharing on Instagram.