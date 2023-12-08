Is the #OrangePeelTheory a Reliable Relationship Test?

Summary

Many couples are using the hashtag #orangepeeltheory on TikTok to determine the strength of their partnership asking their partners to peel an orange for them. The theory suggests that if the partner agrees, it indicates their willingness to help with small tasks and potentially support throughout the relationship. However, experts caution against relying solely on this test for assessing a relationship. Communication, trust, respect, and shared values are more important indicators of a strong partnership.

The Test’s Validity

While there may be some validity to the test, relationship experts suggest that it should not be the sole basis for evaluating a partner. According to Lisa Marie Bobby, a relationship psychologist, the way people handle small tasks can sometimes reflect their behavior in significant challenges. However, Rachel DeAlto, a relationship and communication expert, advises against making sweeping judgments based on this single test. Instead, she emphasizes the importance of considering deeper factors like communication, trust, respect, and vulnerability.

Deeper Factors for Evaluation

DeAlto discourages the use of tests like the #orangepeeltheory, as they can cause insecurity and may not accurately reflect the strength of a partnership. Instead, she suggests assessing the relationship based on day-to-day dynamics and key factors such as patience, feeling safe and cared for, and the ability to listen and support each other. Furthermore, having open conversations about future plans, shared values regarding finances, family, and lifestyle can provide more insight into the long-term viability of a relationship.

Don’t Rely on a Single Test

In conclusion, while the #orangepeeltheory may offer some insight into a partner’s willingness to help with small tasks, it should not be the sole determinant of a relationship’s strength. Experts advise considering a range of factors, including communication, trust, respect, shared values, and day-to-day dynamics. Building a strong partnership relies on deeper connections and understanding rather than relying on a single test.