Female Empowerment Takes TikTok By Storm, AI-Generated Speech Sparks Hilarious Trend

In a recent TikTok phenomenon, women are showcasing their wit and creativity imagining what they would do if the U.S. military drafted them. From light-hearted requests for snacks to outlandish scenarios like ordering at a Starbucks drive-thru from a tank, these women are playfully demolishing the idea of a military draft. However, what started as an entertaining trend was actually inspired an AI-generated speech attributed to President Joe Biden.

Nicole Schwegman, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, clarified in an interview with the Associated Press that the claims surrounding a potential military draft were false. She emphasized that, according to existing legislation, only the president and Congress have the authority to initiate a draft.

The rise of AI-generated speech has given rise to a troubling trend of misinformation. Even the video featuring an apparent speech President Biden managed to deceive many, myself included. What adds to the concern is the targeted audience of such misinformation – our parents and grandparents, who are the primary users of platforms like Facebook. We’ve all encountered those family gatherings where Uncle Steve rambles about the 2020 election. What was once a platform for sharing family photos has now become a hotspot for “deepfakes” – manipulated videos created through AI.

According to a CNN Business report, posts containing misinformation garnered six times more clicks on Facebook between August 2020 and January 2021 than factual news. People tend to gravitate towards content that aligns with their personal beliefs, creating an opportunity for purveyors of misinformation to exploit this tendency. Extremism and attention-grabbing buzzwords are employed to draw in audiences. Researchers from MIT who studied “deepfakes” and their impact on social media found that the element of surprise plays a crucial role in the rapid spread of false news.

While combating propaganda on social media may seem like an uphill battle, there are steps we can take as individuals. One effective measure is to scrutinize the source of the media we consume. Is it a reputable news outlet like The Wall Street Journal, or is it an anonymous individual sharing their opinions from their basement? Additionally, engaging in open conversations with friends and family who may fall victim to fake news is crucial in curbing its spread.

Contrary to the AI-generated speeches circulating online, the reality remains that there are no plans to draft women into the military. This viral trend serves as a reminder of the power of collective humor and creativity in debunking misinformation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI-generated speech?

AI-generated speech refers to audio or video content that is created using artificial intelligence technology. It involves training algorithms to mimic specific voices and produce realistic, human-like speech.

What are “deepfakes”?

“Deepfakes” are manipulated videos or images that use AI technology to superimpose one person’s face onto another person’s body, creating the illusion that the manipulated video or image is real. “Deepfakes” have raised concerns because they can be used to spread misinformation or deceive people.

How can we combat misinformation on social media?

A proactive approach to combatting misinformation on social media involves verifying the source of the information we consume, fact-checking claims, and engaging in critical thinking. It is also important to have open conversations with friends and family to raise awareness about the spread of fake news and its potential impact.