New Study Raises Concerns About Autism Information on TikTok

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, is a source for entertaining content, but a recent study warns that it may not be reliable when it comes to information about autism. The study, conducted researchers at the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute and Drexel University, found that the majority of TikTok videos with the #Autism hashtag provided inaccurate or overgeneralized information.

Autism is a developmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction skills. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it impacts approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States.

To assess the accuracy of information on TikTok, the researchers analyzed the top 133 videos under the #Autism hashtag. These videos claimed to provide educational information about autism, including its causes and how to identify it. The videos collectively received a staggering 198.7 million views and 25.2 million likes.

The findings showed that only 27% of the videos were classified as accurate, while 41% were deemed inaccurate and 32% were considered overgeneralized. Interestingly, videos created healthcare professionals were more likely to offer accurate information. However, engagement with the videos, measured likes, remained consistent regardless of their accuracy.

The study’s lead author, Elisabeth Sheridan, emphasizes the importance of distinguishing accurate information from misleading content on TikTok. She notes that while TikTok recently added a message reminding users that the platform is not a substitute for medical advice, it is crucial to exercise caution and seek information from credible sources.

Autism advocates not involved in the research also stress the need for skepticism when consuming advice or information on TikTok and other social media platforms. Eileen Lamb, the director of social media and social influencer marketing at Autism Speaks, shares her personal experience as a mother of two autistic children and urges individuals to cross-reference social media content with reliable sources such as healthcare professionals and recognized organizations like Autism Speaks.

In conclusion, while TikTok may offer entertainment value, it is vital to verify and corroborate the information provided on the platform, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like autism. Consulting healthcare professionals and credible sources is paramount for obtaining accurate and reliable information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is TikTok?

TikTok is a popular video-sharing social media platform where users can create, share, and discover short-form videos.

2. What is autism?

Autism is a developmental disorder characterized difficulties in communication and social interaction. It is a spectrum disorder, meaning it affects individuals differently and to varying degrees.

3. How prevalent is autism?

In the United States, autism affects approximately 1 in 36 children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

4. What did the study find about autism information on TikTok?

The study found that the majority of TikTok videos with the #Autism hashtag provided inaccurate or overgeneralized information. Only 27% of the videos were classified as accurate.

5. How can users ensure they are getting accurate information about autism?

Users are advised to cross-reference information from TikTok and other social media platforms with reliable sources such as healthcare professionals, recognized organizations like Autism Speaks, and government health agencies like the CDC.