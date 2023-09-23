Don’t Sell My Baby: Lifetime Movie Premieres Tonight

The highly anticipated movie, “Don’t Sell My Baby,” is set to premiere tonight, September 22nd, at 8 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime. The film revolves around Nicolette, a troubled high school senior played Devin Cecchetto, and her teacher and mentor, Sandy, portrayed Fallon Bowman.

Nicolette’s life takes a drastic turn when she discovers she is pregnant. In an attempt to provide support, Sandy tries to help her navigate through this challenging situation. However, when Nicolette mysteriously disappears, Sandy becomes concerned that the young mother has been taken against her will.

For those looking to catch the premiere, you can watch “Don’t Sell My Baby” live for free on various streaming services. These include Philo, DirecTV Stream, Frndly, and Hulu + Live TV. Each of these platforms offers a free trial, allowing viewers to enjoy the movie at no cost. Additionally, Sling TV also has promotional offers available for those interested in watching Lifetime.

If you decide to continue accessing Lifetime content after the free trial, here are some details about the streaming services mentioned. Philo offers over 70 channels for $25 per month. DirecTV Stream provides access to more than 75 channels of news, entertainment, and sports at $74.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV offers 75 channels of live TV, along with its streaming library, Disney+, and ESPN+, all for $69.99 per month (with ads). Frndly offers a combination of live and on-demand service with more than 40 channels for $6.99 per month.

To determine which channel Lifetime is on for your specific cable provider, you can use channel finders made available Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Don’t miss out on the premiere of “Don’t Sell My Baby” tonight, and be prepared for a gripping story that explores themes of teenage pregnancy and the potentially dangerous situations vulnerable teens can find themselves in.

Definitions:

– Lifetime: A television network known for producing original movies and TV shows primarily targeting women.

– Streaming services: Platforms that allow users to watch TV shows, movies, and other content via the internet, without the need for traditional cable or satellite subscriptions.

Sources:

– No URLs provided