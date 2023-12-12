A recent trend on social media has iPhone users falling for a prank that could have serious consequences. The prank involves telling Siri to dial 911 saying the phrase “one twelve.” Many unsuspecting users are finding themselves in a frenzy when Siri initiates the emergency call, with a message flashing on their screens notifying them of the countdown before the call is made.

While the prank may seem harmless and entertaining, it is important to note that making a false emergency call is illegal in many jurisdictions. In Texas, for example, it is considered a Class A misdemeanor and can result in jail time and hefty fines. The Federal Communications Commission also highlights the potential danger of using 911 for non-emergency situations, as it can delay help for those in real emergencies.

It is crucial for iPhone users to be aware of the consequences and the potential impact of this prank. Though it may be tempting to participate in viral challenges or trends, it is important to consider the safety implications. It is always recommended to use emergency services responsibly and only in the case of a genuine emergency.

Fortunately, there are alternative ways to make emergency calls from an iPhone. Users can utilize features like Emergency SOS, which allows for quick access to emergency services. Additionally, texting or dialing 911 directly are reliable and efficient methods.

While it is essential to stay informed and explore the capabilities of new technologies, it is equally important to prioritize safety and think twice before participating in potentially risky online trends.