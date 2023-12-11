How to Navigate Passive-Aggressive Work Emails

Receiving a passive-aggressive work email is an undeniable annoyance. It puts you in a tough spot, wondering how best to respond. Should you rise above it and reply with kindness or fire back with your own passive-aggressive undertones? According to executive coach and communication expert Susan Room, the best course of action may actually be to not respond at all.

Room explains that while email is often seen as an efficient mode of communication, it may not always be the most effective, especially when negative emotions are involved. “It’s not about winning an argument,” Room advises, “but about maintaining a positive and productive working relationship.”

To help identify passive-aggressive undertones in emails, telecommunications provider TollFreeForwarding.com compiled a list of 10 common red flag phrases to look out for. These include phrases like “Please advise,” “Kind regards,” and “Per our conversation.” Room suggests that if you sense conflict, it’s best to step away from email and have a face-to-face conversation or a phone call. This allows for better understanding of tone and enables the use of voice to foster constructive dialogue.

In the event that an in-person conversation is impossible, and you find yourself needing to respond via email, Room advises to remain calm, clear, and concise. Seek clarification when necessary instead of assuming intent, and express your own feelings using “I” statements to prevent the other person from becoming defensive. This not only addresses the issue at hand but also sets a professional and respectful tone for future communications.

However, Room emphasizes that sometimes it may be better to just let it go and not respond at all. Ignoring bad behavior can sometimes be the most effective way of dealing with it. If addressing passive aggression feels too uncomfortable or outside of your comfort zone, it is perfectly acceptable to choose not to engage.

Navigating passive-aggressive work emails can be challenging, but remaining mindful of maintaining positive relationships and choosing the most appropriate form of communication, you can overcome these hurdles and maintain a productive work environment.