Three Must-Watch Movies Leaving Netflix in September

As the end of the month approaches, it’s time to catch up on some critically rated films that will soon be leaving Netflix. Whether you’re a fan of action, comedy, or science fiction, there’s something for everyone on this list. But be quick, because these movies will no longer be available on Netflix US after September 30th.

First up is the iconic sports drama, “Rocky.” Released in 1976, this film follows the story of a small-time boxer from Philadelphia who dreams of taking on a heavyweight champion. With multiple sequels and spin-offs, including the successful Creed trilogy, the original “Rocky” remains a classic that shouldn’t be missed.

Next on the list is the dark comedy “Kick-Ass.” This coming-of-age film tells the story of Dave Lizewski, an ordinary teenager turned somewhat superhero, as he takes on crime in his town. With an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, “Kick-Ass” is a captivating and action-packed movie that will keep you entertained throughout the weekend.

Finally, we have “Annihilation,” a sci-fi adventure based on the book series Jeff VanderMeer. This exhilarating film follows a team of four women as they investigate an abandoned area where the world is behaving strangely. With an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score, “Annihilation” has been praised for its absorbing and hypnotic storytelling, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

So, if you’re looking for some quality movies to watch before they leave Netflix, be sure to check out “Rocky,” “Kick-Ass,” and “Annihilation.” Each movie offers a unique and thrilling experience that will leave you wanting more. Don’t miss out on these cinematic gems before they disappear from the streaming service.

