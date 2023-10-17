Underrated Movies to Watch on Streaming Platforms This October

While major streaming platforms draw attention with high-profile releases, there are often smaller, underrated films that go unnoticed. These hidden gems may lack name recognition but offer unique and exciting viewing experiences. Here are three underrated movies to watch this October.

1. It Follows (2014)

Maika Monroe stars in this horror film directed David Robert Mitchell. The story revolves around Jay, a young woman who is stalked a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter. Despite its critical acclaim, It Follows remains underappreciated in the horror genre. With a blend of thrills and thought-provoking moments, it stands as one of the best horror movies on Hulu.

2. Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Bone Tomahawk brings new life to the Western genre with its tale of a sheriff leading a rescue mission to save captured townspeople from cannibalistic cave-dwellers. Starring Kurt Russell and featuring a committed supporting cast, this film S. Craig Zahler strikes a perfect balance between gore, Western action, and thrills. For those seeking a unique cinematic experience, Bone Tomahawk is a must-watch on Tubi.

3. Werewolves Within (2021)

Werewolves Within breaks the stereotype of video game adaptations with a hilarious and spooky horror-comedy. Directed Josh Ruben, the film follows a group of small-town inhabitants trapped a snowstorm who suspect that one of them is a werewolf. Despite critical acclaim, Werewolves Within remains underrated among mainstream audiences. It expertly captures the essence of its source material and delivers a compelling and entertaining experience on Hulu.

If you’re looking for something different and captivating to watch this October, don’t miss out on these underrated hidden gems. They offer unique and refreshing perspectives within their respective genres, making for an unforgettable viewing experience.

