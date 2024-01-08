LinkedIn Job Search: Don’t Let Applicant Numbers Discourage You

Summary: The number of applicants listed on LinkedIn job postings can discourage potential applicants, but this may not be an accurate representation of the competition. A recruiter on TikTok explains that the number only counts those who clicked the apply button, and many of them may not complete the application process. As the job market continues to improve, with millions of jobs added to the labor market, there are still ample opportunities available.

In today’s competitive job market, LinkedIn has become a go-to platform for job seekers. However, the feature on LinkedIn that displays the number of applicants for a particular role can often deter individuals from even applying. But is this number truly reflective of the competition one may face? According to a recruiter on TikTok, not necessarily.

TikTok user Amie (@getmethatjob) recently shared her insight on a viral video, revealing the truth behind the applicant numbers on LinkedIn job postings. She explained that the displayed number does not accurately represent the actual number of completed applications. In many cases, individuals click the apply button out of curiosity or interest, but fail to follow through with the entire application process.

Amie emphasized that job seekers should not be discouraged the applicant numbers listed on LinkedIn. Instead, they should focus on the fact that the job market is steadily improving. In 2023 alone, 2.7 million jobs were added to the labor market, with unemployment remaining below 4% for over two years. This demonstrates a positive outlook for job seekers, with ample opportunities available.

Amie’s TikTok video received widespread attention, amassing over 780,000 views and more than 370 comments. Many individuals expressed their gratitude for her insight, with some sharing their own success stories despite high applicant numbers.

As the job market continues to evolve, it is essential for job seekers to remain positive and not be discouraged apparent competition. The number of applicants listed on LinkedIn may not accurately reflect the actual competition, making it important to focus on individual skills, qualifications, and determination. Ultimately, every job opening presents an opportunity worth pursuing, regardless of the number of applicants.