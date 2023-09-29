The Importance of Language in Latino Identity

In a recent online discussion sparked the Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week, the topic of Latino identity and language representation has come to the forefront. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who claims Spanish as her first language despite her English-Scottish and Anglo-Argentine heritage, was seen speaking in Spanish to singer-songwriter Rosalía and actress Jenna Ortega, both of whom have Latino roots. However, while Rosalía responded in Spanish, Ortega responded in English. This led to a debate about the role of language in accurately representing one’s heritage.

Latina creators on TikTok have taken to the platform to further discuss this interaction and the ensuing debate. They highlight the multicultural backgrounds of Taylor-Joy, Ortega, and actress Rachel Zegler, and emphasize that Taylor-Joy is the only one fluent in Spanish. Critics on social media have pointed out the discrepancy between Ortega and Zegler’s claims of Latina representation and their lack of fluency in Spanish.

However, the TikTok creators argue that the decision to identify with one’s heritage is not for strangers to make. They emphasize that it’s unfair to tell someone else who they are or what they should identify as. They urge unity within the Latino community and reject the notion that speaking Spanish is a prerequisite for being considered Latino.

This discussion reflects a larger conversation within the Latino community. While a study Pew Research Center found that the majority of Latinos believe that future generations should be able to speak Spanish for cultural and identity reasons, it’s not seen as necessary to be considered Latino. The TikTok creators argue that excluding Latinos who don’t speak Spanish from leadership and opportunities is detrimental to the community as a whole.

The debate about language and Latino identity extends beyond this incident, as the artist Rosalía has also faced criticism for “Latino-fishing” and appropriating Latino culture despite being Hispanic herself. Additionally, Taylor-Joy has been embroiled in controversy for identifying as a white Latina and being praised as a “woman of color” when she won a Golden Globe.

Ultimately, the TikTok creators are reclaiming their narrative and asserting that not speaking Spanish does not make them any less deserving of their heritage. They advocate for unity within the Latino community and reject divisive measures that determine Latino identity based on language proficiency.

Sources: Pew Research Center