How to Make Meaningful Connections on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a powerful platform that provides tremendous networking opportunities for professionals around the world. With over 985 million members globally, according to LinkedIn’s “about us” page, it’s no wonder why so many people turn to this platform for connecting and sharing valuable work insights.

But how do you effectively connect with people on LinkedIn, especially those you’ve never met in person? According to career experts, simply clicking the “connect” button is not enough to convince someone to add you to their network.

Gorick Ng, author of “The Unspoken Rules” and a career advisor at Harvard, points out that pressing ‘connect’ is considered “low effort.” It doesn’t show your genuine interest in connecting with the person or your appreciation for their career journey and accomplishments. Besides, with the abundance of spam on the site, randomly connecting with people can be seen as a red flag.

So, what’s the best approach? Instead of solely clicking “connect,” include a personalized note when reaching out to someone. Octavia Goredema, a career coach and author, suggests utilizing LinkedIn’s option to add a note while sending a connection request. In this note, you can introduce yourself briefly and explain why you’re interested in connecting with them. Be specific about their background and expertise, emphasizing why it appeals to you.

The goal of the connection message is to simply get them to accept your request, so keep it concise and focused. Once they accept, you can consider how to further build on that connection, such as requesting a 15-minute informational interview or regularly engaging with their content.

By personalizing your invitation and showcasing your genuine interest, you increase the chances of making meaningful connections on LinkedIn that can lead to valuable professional relationships and opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is clicking the “connect” button enough to establish a connection on LinkedIn?

No, clicking the “connect” button alone is not sufficient. It is considered low effort and may not convince the other person to add you to their network.

2. Should I include a note when sending a connection request on LinkedIn?

Yes, it is recommended to include a personalized note when reaching out to someone on LinkedIn. Use this opportunity to explain why you’re interested in connecting with them specifically.

3. How long should the connection message be?

Keep the connection message short and specific. Your primary goal is to get them to accept your request, so focus on conveying your genuine interest concisely.

4. How can I build on a LinkedIn connection once it is established?

Once a connection is established, you can consider various ways to engage further, such as requesting informational interviews or regularly interacting with their content. The key is to nurture the relationship and find mutually beneficial opportunities.