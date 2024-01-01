From Bedside to Turntables: The Unlikely Journey of Sanjay Meriya

Summary: Sanjay Meriya, also known as The Spindoctor, has gone from grinding through medical school to becoming a renowned turntablist influencer with over 35,000 followers on Instagram. His social media presence has opened up multiple streams of earning, and he recently had the opportunity to perform with Sunidhi Chauhan. However, he emphasizes the importance of sensible content and community-building in the influencer game.

Once focused on pursuing a medical career, Sanjay Meriya’s journey has taken an unexpected turn. With just a cellphone camera and a borrowed turntable, he started making beats as a hobby in a tiny one-room space. Little did he know that this hobby would transform into a full-time job as an influencer in the DJ game.

Gone are the days of hustling for club gigs. Now, managers and promoters seek out Sanjay based on his flourishing social media presence. His recent reel of him scratching on the popular song “Bhumro” caught the attention of Sunidhi Chauhan, leading to an invitation to perform a 15-minute set alongside her as the only guest artiste. This opportunity not only provided validation but also gave him a spot on a pedestal he once deemed unattainable.

However, staying on top in the influencer game presents its challenges. Sanjay acknowledges the fierce competition and the need for content with viral potential. To keep up, he has adapted his approach, incorporating massy and simple elements like using the WWF title track for nostalgic kicks or putting his own spin on viral trends.

Looking towards the future, Sanjay hopes for a shift in the content we consume on social media. He urges people to appreciate and share sensible content, moving away from mindlessly forwarding anything the algorithm spits out. In addition, he envisions more concept parties that bring communities together, similar to the “Hiphop Sheher” he organized at a recent music festival. This event successfully united a diverse community of graffiti artists, dancers, rappers, and singers associated with the genre.

Sanjay Meriya’s journey from bedside to turntables exemplifies how unexpected paths can lead to unprecedented success. His story serves as an inspiration, reminding us to embrace our passions and explore new possibilities.