How Baked Melissa Found Success on TikTok Straying from Desserts

Melissa Ben-Ishay, the founder and CEO of Baked Melissa, turned her baking hobby into a multimillion-dollar business specializing in bite-sized cupcakes after being fired from her marketing job in 2008. However, in 2021, it was not cupcakes that made her go viral on TikTok, but rather a green goddess salad.

Baked Melissa has amassed 2.4 million followers on TikTok, where Ben-Ishay shares various recipes, ranging from sweet treats to burgers to the viral green goddess salad. While some within the company initially felt that straying from desserts was off-brand, Ben-Ishay believes that her authentic approach to social media is what has helped her make a genuine connection with her customers.

Ben-Ishay dismisses the idea of having a social media strategy, especially for larger companies, and instead suggests listening to the community and adapting based on their preferences. She credits the success of Baked Melissa on TikTok to her own love and passion for what she is doing, emphasizing the importance of authenticity on social media.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, Ben-Ishay found herself with more time to explore TikTok and discovered a lane that resonated with her audience. She started posting videos under the Baked Melissa account, showcasing not only cupcakes but also other aspects of her food and dessert creations. The key, she believes, is staying true to oneself and not trying to imitate what others are doing.

Market research conducted the company confirmed that customers appreciated the authenticity of the brand and its founder, solidifying Ben-Ishay’s belief in the importance of connecting with the community and consistently delivering content that resonates.

In conclusion, Baked Melissa’s success on TikTok can be attributed to Melissa Ben-Ishay’s genuine and passionate approach to sharing her love for food and desserts. By straying from traditional dessert content and embracing her authentic self, she has built a loyal following and established a strong connection with her customers.

