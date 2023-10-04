– ‘Don’t fall for this scam like me’: Woman’s Facebook Marketplace PSA goes viral on TikTok

Michel Janse recently shared a video on TikTok, warning others about a scam she fell victim to on Facebook Marketplace. Her video has gained immense popularity, with over 1.1 million views and thousands of likes, saves, and comments.

The scam involved a potential buyer asking Janse to confirm her identity through a Google Voice call. Unknowingly, sharing her phone number and the Google Voice code, Janse enabled the scammer to link a Google Voice number to her own and potentially use it to deceive others.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers can use this method to gain access to personal information and even impersonate the victim, leading to further fraudulent activities. It is crucial to be cautious when sharing personal information online.

Although Janse was able to recover her Google Voice number, many TikTok users expressed their gratitude for her warning. Some users mentioned they had experienced similar scams or were unaware of this specific scam and were grateful for the information.

To avoid falling victim to scams on Facebook Marketplace, the FTC advises sellers not to accept mobile payments from unfamiliar individuals and to avoid depositing checks or mobile payments for more than the selling price. Additionally, it is important not to share verification codes with strangers.

Buyers should also be vigilant and educate themselves about different types of scams on Marketplace. Facebook provides guidelines on recognizing and avoiding scams on their platform.

If users come across a suspected scam, it is recommended to cease communication and report the incident to both Facebook and the FTC.

In conclusion, Michel Janse’s viral TikTok video serves as a reminder for users to exercise caution when engaging in online transactions, especially on platforms like Facebook Marketplace. By being aware of scams and following the necessary precautions, users can protect themselves from falling victim to fraudulent activities.

Definitions:

– Facebook Marketplace: A platform on Facebook where users can buy and sell items locally.

– Google Voice: A service provided Google that offers telephone calling, voicemail, and messaging services.

– Federal Trade Commission (FTC): An independent agency of the United States government, primarily focused on consumer protection.

