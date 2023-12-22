Don’t Fall for the Latest Instagram Phishing Scam

Be on the lookout for a new phishing scam targeting Instagram users. Scammers are impersonating Meta, the parent company of Instagram, and sending out emails warning users that their accounts are in violation of copyright laws. The email threatens that if users do not appeal this decision within 12 hours, Meta will delete their accounts.

While the initial email may look convincing at first glance, there are several red flags that can help you identify it as a scam. The email address is not from Meta but from “contact-helpchannelcopyrights[.]com.” Additionally, the URL provided in the email does not direct users to a genuine Meta website but to a Google Notification link.

However, scammers rely on users overlooking these details and responding quickly to avoid losing their Instagram accounts. If users click on the appeal button, they are taken to a fake Meta “Violation Status Central Portal,” where they are asked to enter their Instagram username and password. But the scammers’ true objective comes next – they ask users if their accounts have two-factor authentication (2FA) and request one of their backup codes for “protection.”

2FA is a security measure that sends a code to a trusted device when logging into an account. Backup codes are pre-established codes that act like 2FA, allowing users to authenticate themselves even without access to their trusted devices. Scammers aim to obtain users’ backup codes so they can log into their accounts and reset both the password and the codes, effectively locking users out of their own accounts.

To protect yourself from phishing scams like this, keep the following tips in mind:

1. Always check the domain of the sender. Scammers often use misleading sender names but inspecting the full domain can reveal the scam.

2. Exercise caution with links in emails. Hover your mouse over the link to view the URL preview before clicking. Legitimate links should direct you to a known domain related to Meta or Instagram.

3. Watch out for spelling, grammar, and formatting errors. Legitimate emails from major companies rarely contain such mistakes.

4. If you accidentally click on a suspicious link, close the window immediately without downloading anything or providing any information.

5. When in doubt, reach out to the supposed sender directly. Log in to your Instagram account through the official website, or contact the person or organization directly to verify the authenticity of any requests.

By staying vigilant and following these precautions, you can protect yourself from falling victim to phishing scams and keep your Instagram account secure.