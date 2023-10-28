The Expectation and Anticipation of Meghan Markle’s Instagram Activity

For months, fans of Meghan Markle have eagerly awaited any sign of activity on her Instagram account (@meghan). Despite having a staggering 127,000 followers, the account remains empty, with no posts, no following, and just a mysterious profile photo of flowers. As impatient as we may be, Hello royal editor Emily Nash warns that our wait might extend indefinitely.

During an episode of the “A Right Royal Podcast,” Nash revealed that the account was created as a contingency for Markle, should she have a desire to return to the world of Instagram. She achieved great success with her previous account, “The Tig,” providing her followers with insights into her life. However, Nash believes that a return to Instagram is not on the horizon for Markle anytime soon. Nevertheless, the existence of the account allows her the option and a built-in audience if she decides to make a comeback.

In a 2022 interview for The Cut regarding her podcast, “Archetypes,” Markle teased the possibility of returning to Instagram. However, despite her intentions, no posts ever materialized. Although she may not be active on Instagram, experts speculate that should Markle choose to return, she could generate substantial income through sponsored posts and advertising campaigns, potentially earning up to $1 million. Furthermore, rumors abound that she might also revive her lifestyle blog, “The Tig,” to share her thoughts, feelings, and glimpses of her enviable life.

But what can we expect to see on Markle’s Instagram if she does choose to make a reappearance? Public relations expert Mayah Riaz believes that her account would offer a combination of personal and professional content. While Markle may not flood her feed with photos of her children, Archie and Lilibet, we might catch glimpses with their faces hidden. The focus would likely be on family life and her various work projects, offering a curated look into her world.

So, as we continue to wait with anticipation, only time will tell if Meghan Markle will reignite her Instagram presence, giving her fans a coveted glimpse into her life and ventures.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the current status of Meghan Markle’s Instagram account?

As of now, Meghan Markle’s Instagram account (@meghan) remains silent, without any posts or activity. However, it has amassed a substantial following of 127,000 eager fans.

2. Will Meghan Markle return to Instagram?

Although she teased a return to Instagram in a 2022 interview, it doesn’t appear likely in the near future. The account was created as a contingency, but Meghan Markle has not expressed any plans to reactivate it.

3. Could Meghan Markle earn money through sponsored posts on Instagram?

Yes, experts have speculated that if Meghan Markle were to return to Instagram, she could earn up to $1 million through sponsored posts and advertising campaigns.

4. Is there a possibility of Meghan Markle reviving her lifestyle blog?

Rumors have circulated that Meghan Markle might revive her lifestyle blog, “The Tig,” to share her thoughts, feelings, and glimpses of her life. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding its comeback.