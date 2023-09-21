MEPs Call for UK Film and Television to Be Included in European Quota System

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are urging Brussels not to exclude British film and television from the European quota system aimed at promoting European productions on streaming platforms. The current quota requires streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime to have at least 30% of their online catalogues comprised of “European works.” This includes not only EU member states but also countries like Britain, Turkey, and Switzerland.

However, following the UK’s departure from the EU, France has been leading the charge to remove British productions from the list of options for streamers to meet the quota. German MEPs, on the other hand, are pushing back, arguing for open doors and a unified stance on film.

A policy discussion document proposed earlier this year that works originating from the UK should no longer be considered European for the purposes of the quota. Similar considerations were made for Switzerland, a non-EU country that has not expressed a desire to be part of the EU.

The concerns arise from a European Commission report that revealed a significant presence of British films and British-American co-productions on streaming platforms, dominating the catalogues and potentially crowding out European works. Excluding these co-productions could have unintended consequences, limiting the ability of European films to reach international audiences and potentially leading to a reciprocal shutout from British-American productions.

The report also highlighted the declining European film industry and the prominence of American content on streaming platforms. While non-English language films and series have found success, the overall share of European content remains low. British productions on average take up 9% of streaming platforms’ catalogues, almost a third of the European works quota.

Emmanuel Maurel, a French MEP, emphasized the need to address the dominance of British-American co-productions and the disproportionate representation of British works in the quota. He believes tighter criteria should be applied to ensure the promotion of truly European content.

