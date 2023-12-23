WhatsApp News: Fact or Fiction?

The University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N.K. Lokanath, has raised concerns about the credibility of news shared on WhatsApp. In a workshop on ‘Children and Change in Weather,’ he highlighted the growing issue of misleading information circulating on the popular messaging app.

Prof. Lokanath emphasized the need for individuals to verify the authenticity of news they receive on social media platforms like WhatsApp. With the advancements in technology, misinformation has become rampant, leading to confusion and misunderstanding. He urged people to use their judgment before accepting or dismissing the information shared on social media.

The Vice-Chancellor also spoke about the role of media in shaping public opinion. He expressed his concern that the focus of journalism has shifted towards negative news rather than highlighting positive developments. Prof. Lokanath called for a more optimistic approach, especially among budding journalists, to inspire positive change in society.

Children-related issues were also discussed during the workshop, acknowledging that they are not limited to Karnataka or India alone. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had a special concern for the well-being of children. Prof. Lokanath proposed that journalists should publish short stories that cultivate positivity among children, encouraging them to strive for greater achievements.

Another topic of discussion was the changing weather patterns and the widening gap between people and the environment. The Vice-Chancellor noted that villagers, who were once intimately connected with nature, are now migrating to cities, thereby distancing themselves from the natural surroundings. This shift has contributed to an increase in plastic pollution, including within the serene Manasagangothri campus.

UNICEF Representative Prasoon Sen emphasized the various challenges that children face, such as health, education, and nutrition. Poverty, lack of access to essential services like healthcare and clean water, and inadequate sanitation facilities were also identified as pressing issues requiring attention.

Finally, Prof. Lokanath highlighted the importance of critical analysis in news reporting. He expressed concern about the decline of critical analysis in the media, which undermines its role as the fourth pillar of the Constitution. The Vice-Chancellor called for a renewed focus on producing factual reports through in-depth analysis.

The workshop was attended notable personalities, including Prof. M.S. Sapna, Chairman of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, and T.G. Srinidhi, a science columnist. The event provided valuable insights and analysis on current societal challenges and the role of media in addressing them.