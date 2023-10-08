Six-Year-Old Organ Donation Campaigner Wins Social Media Award

Six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his father Máirtín have been recognized at the 2023 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards for their outstanding social media campaign in charity. Their campaign, known as Donate4Dáithí, played a significant role in the passing of a landmark organ donation law earlier this year. The judges praised the campaign as a prime example of the transformative power of social media in charitable initiatives.

The NI Social Media Awards celebrate excellence in social media marketing and highlight individuals, organizations, and businesses that create inspiring content and use social media positively. The awards ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and was attended more than 500 representatives from various industries, including retail, hospitality, tourism, government, and health and fitness.

Among the winners were Hastings Hotels for Best Social Media Campaign in Hospitality/Tourism, the South Eastern Trust for Best Social Media Campaign in the Public Sector, and Keylite for Best Use of Social Media in Service/B2B. The Irish Football Association won the awards for Social Media In-House Team of the Year and Best Overall Use of Social Media for the second consecutive year.

Two female-led businesses, Ooh & Aah Cookies and Bellamianta, also received two awards each. Annalivia Hynds from Armagh, a mother of two who credited her TikTok career as life-changing, won the awards for Family Influencer of the Year and Social Media Personality of the Year through a public vote.

Niamh Taylor, co-founder of the NI Social Media Awards, commended the collaboration, community, and connection evident in the social media and digital marketing efforts across Northern Ireland. These efforts have not only helped others and raised awareness but have also contributed to business growth and job creation. The awards were organized Niamh Taylor of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill of Digg Mama and Digg For Success, both renowned digital marketers and industry mentors.

The independent panel of judges included professionals from notable brands such as Ryanair, Ebay, NEOM Organics London, Trustpilot, Revolut, Formula E, and JD Sports Fashion. The awards were supported various category partners, including Ulster University, with Action Cancer as the charity partner.

Overall, this year’s NI Social Media Awards highlighted the significant impact of social media campaigns, recognizing the hard work and dedication of individuals, businesses, and organizations in Northern Ireland in creating engaging and successful social media content.

Sources:

– Belfast Live